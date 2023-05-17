Fatal crash Tuesday in Gallatin Gateway under investigation 

EBS STAFF

A fatal collision occurred on U.S. Highway 191 in Gallatin Gateway on Tuesday evening.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department received a call at 6:23 p.m. regarding a multi-vehicle accident with a passenger ejection near mile marker 71. Due to significant force of collision and ejection, one passenger died at the scene of the crash, according to Sgt. Dan Haydon, with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of that passenger has not yet been released. The investigation of the crash is ongoing by the sheriff’s office, Montana Highway Patrol and Montana Motor Carrier Services.

Multiple people survived the crash and were transported to the hospital due to significant injuries. No update has been provided on their condition.

The section of highway, near the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon to Big Sky, was closed for three and a half hours. Montana Department of Transportation set up a detour down Mill Street and south through Gallatin Gateway on secondary roads.

Mile marker 71 is located near a stretch of two-lane traffic in the northbound direction. It is unclear whether that passing zone played a role in the multi-vehicle crash, as the event remains under investigation.