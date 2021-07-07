Fatal grizzly attack in southwest Montana

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/7/21

A camper traveling with a group of cyclists was attacked and killed by a grizzly bear on the morning of July 6 in Ovando, Montana in the Blackfoot Valley. The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Wildlife Human Attack Response Team responded and FWP biologists, conflict specialists and game wardens are still searching for the bear. They believe it is the same bear that was caught on a local business’s security camera that got into a chicken coop.