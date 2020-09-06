FEMA assistance secured for Bridger Foothills Fire

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK’S OFFICE

HELENA – Governor Steve Bullock announced in a Sept. 5 press release that the state has secured a Federal Management Assistance Grant from FEMA to assist with costs associated with fighting the Bridger Foothills Fire burning in Gallatin County.

“I appreciate FEMA’s quick response to providing this assistance and to the firefighters working diligently to keep the community of Bozeman safe,” said Gov. Bullock. “We ask that Montanans continue to stay safe, stay informed and take every precaution to prevent a wildfire—especially with the potential for critical fire weather conditions.”

Montana’s Department of Natural Resources and Conservation submitted the request for firefighting assistance for the Bridger Foothills Fire. The FMAG makes FEMA funding available to pay 75 percent of the state’s eligible firefighting costs. Eligible costs include materials and supplies, mobilization and demobilization, equipment use, and expenses for field camps. Additionally, each FMAG is eligible for over $450,000 in federal mitigation funding.

The Bridger Foothills Fire started on September 4 and has burned more than 475 acres and threatens more than 250 homes around Bozeman.