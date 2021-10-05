Female and dog suffer thermal burns in Yellowstone

Yellowstone National Park is investigating an incident from Oct. 4 where a 20-year-old woman from Washington suffered thermal burns after jumping into Maiden’s Grave Spring near the Firehole River in an effort to retrieve her dog from the hydrothermal area.

All visitors are required to keep pets on a leash no more than 6 feet long in order to protect their pets, YNP reminded visitors in an Oct. 5 news release. Pets are not allowed on boardwalks, hiking trails, in the backcountry, or on thermal areas.

The woman was transported to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center’s Burn Center and her dog was removed from the hydrothermal feature and taken to a veterinarian. The statuses of both the woman and her dog are unknown.