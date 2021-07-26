Firefighters arrive to help with Montana fires

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/26/21

Fueled by extreme drought conditions, Montana’s wildfires are raging, prompting help from firefighters from Utah and California, who arrived over the weekend. The Alder Creek Fire, located between Salmon, Idaho, and Anaconda, Montana, in the Beaverhead National Forest, has grown to 6,800 acres, threatens 240 homes and is only 10 percent contained as of July 26. It has become “the nation’s highest firefighting priority,” according to NPR News. In the West alone, there are 88 fires currently burning in 13 states.

