Fireworks Show from Lone Peak Summit planned for tonight

BIG SKY RESORT

BIG SKY – To celebrate the Fourth of July, Big Sky Resort and Lone Mountain Land Company present the first-ever fireworks show from the snow-capped summit of Lone Peak in a surprise pop-up event for the Big Sky community.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating not only Independence Day, but the Big Sky community’s resilience with a socially-distanced, and first-of-its-kind celebration,” said Matt Kidd, managing director of Lone Mountain Land Company.

Fireworks will begin at 10 p.m. and, at 11,166 feet, will be seen for miles. Viewers are encouraged to watch the fireworks from their own homes or public spaces while adhering to safe practices and social distancing. No fireworks viewing will be available at Big Sky Resort. For those who cannot make it in person, the 20-minute fireworks show will be live-streamed on Big Sky Resort’s Facebook page.

“Tonight’s show will be one of the highest fireworks displays in the country,” said Troy Nedved, general manager, Big Sky Resort. “It’s going to be a great tribute to the American spirit and resilience. We appreciate everyone enjoying this spectacular show from a safe place.”

Fireworks are weather dependent. Stay tuned to Big Sky Resort’s Facebook page for any inclement weather announcements.