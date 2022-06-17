Fish for free over Father’s Day weekend

Be aware of changing and dangerous water conditions

HELENA – Escape the summer heat and enjoy a cool adventure over Father’s Day weekend, when everyone in Montana can fish for free.

While anyone can fish without a license on June 18-19, all other fishing rules and regulations are in effect and must be followed.

All would-be anglers are encouraged to be aware of boating and water safety on Montana’s rivers and streams. With recent heavy rains and snow runoff, many of Montana’s rivers and streams are swollen and dangerous. In northwest, southwest, and south-central Montana, several fishing access sites are closed or restricted due to high water. Please be mindful of current river flows and area closures.

To view current waterbody restrictions, visit https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures.

Additionally, those with watercraft of any kind must remember to stop at all AIS inspection stations.

For water and boating safety tips, click on the Recreation tab at fwp.mt.gov and choose your activity.

For more information on AIS, including how to locate your nearest inspection station, visit to www.cleandraindrymt.com.