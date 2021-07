Fish, Wildlife and Parks implements Stage 2 fire restrictions

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (2) – 7/27/21

Gallatin County sites managed by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks are now under Stage 2 fire restrictions due to high fire danger. This includes Axtell Bridge, Blackbird, Black’s Ford, Cameron Bridge, Cherry River, Cobblestone, Drouillard, Erwin Bridge, Fairweather, Four Corners, Gallatin Forks, Greycliff, Kirk Wildlife Refuge, Milwaukee, Shed’s Bridge and Williams’ Bridge fishing access sites; Madison Buffalo Jump and Missouri Headwaters state parks; and Gallatin Wildlife Management Area. Restrictions include a ban on all campfires, smoking only inside a vehicle or in areas with a 3-foot buffer of nonflammable material and no vehicle travel off designated roads.