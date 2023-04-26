Five dozen colleges accept Lone Peak seniors

By Jack Reaney STAFF WRITER

Lone Peak High School’s 27 seniors have been accepted to more than 60 colleges and universities nationwide.

Big Sky School District Superintendent Dustin Shipman said it’s a real testament to Big Sky’s teachers and community.

“I’m just thrilled that our students from a small rural school in Montana are getting accepted to some of these really great universities across the U.S.,” Shipman told EBS.

Middle and High School Principal Marlo Mitchem said she’s proud of what Lone Peak’s seniors have accomplished. She credits the school’s International Baccalaureate program, which sets Lone Peak students apart from other applicants, as well as the range of sports and extracurricular activities in which LPHS students are engaged.

“Our students have a well-rounded and balanced program at Lone Peak High School; admissions officers recognize this,” Mitchem wrote in a statement to EBS. “We are excited for all our soon-to-be graduates as they begin the next chapter of their lives, and it has been a privilege working with them!”

Mitchem wrote that Lone Peak’s 2023 valedictorian, Jessica Bough, was accepted to Harvard, Yale, Stanford, and Vanderbilt.

Shipman and Mitchem shared a list of colleges which accepted LPHS students, listed alphabetically: