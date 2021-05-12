Flathead threatened by low vaccine rates

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/13/21

Flathead County, one of Montana’s most populous counties, is a major medical destination, relied on by residents and visitors of Glacier National Park as well as the Blackfeet Nation for services. However, even with tourism season approaching, it seems they are the first county to see COVID-19 vaccination rates drop, with only 25 percent of residents currently vaccinated. What does this mean for a major summer destination with a politically diverse population? Kaiser Health News talked to Flathead City-County Health Officer Joe Russell about the threat of more hospitalizations and virus variants.