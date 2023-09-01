Connect with us

FM 99.3 The Mountain celebrates almost 30 years on the air 

PHOTO COURTESY OF ADOBE STOCK

EBS STAFF

According to reporting by Charlie Klepps at KVTQ News, a family-owned rock and roll radio station is celebrating 30 years of broadcasting from Red Lodge. Brothers Leslie and Jeff Oliphant own the station, and their family’s history in media dates back to their father operating a station in Dillon. 

FM 99.3 plays rock hits from the 1970s through the 1990s, according to the station’s website. The Mountain also airs a popular live morning show, “The Dawn Patrol”, co-hosted by Leslie and Teresa Oliphant, husband and wife. 

Listeners can tune into “The Dawn Patrol” on weekdays 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and online streaming of live sports coverage

