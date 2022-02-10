FOBSE presents $80,000 in scholarships for LPHS Class of 2022

EBS STAFF

Friends of Big Sky Education is now accepting applications for their Community Scholarship Program for Lone Peak High School seniors. These scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors for college and other post-secondary education programs.

For the Class of 2022, fundraisers Anne Marie Mistretta, Marsha McKillop and Kirsten King have raised $80,000 from 88 individual donors, 10 local organizations and agencies as well as 27 local businesses.

Co-founded in 2014 by Anne Marie and her husband, Jerry Mistretta, FOBSE’s mission is to enhance and support Big Sky students and the greater Big Sky community. Since the Community Scholarship Program’s inception in 2015, FOBSE has raised over half a million dollars, awarding 111 LPHS seniors.

“The Big Sky community has been incredibly supportive of this initiative,” Anne Marie wrote in a statement to EBS. “Since we started the project, contributions have nearly tripled. The community’s generosity has been amazing. It is clear that this community expects our students to continue studying after high school and will support them financially toward that goal.”

Scholarship applications are due Feb. 22 and awards will be announced on April 5.