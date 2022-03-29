Foo Fighters announces cancellation of all upcoming tour stops including Big Sky show

OUTLAW PARTNERS

BIG SKY – Today, March 29, the Foo Fighters camp announced the cancellation of all of their remaining 2022 LIVE IN THE USA tour dates due to the unfortunate death and devastating loss of the band’s lead drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Hawkins, 50, died Friday during a South American tour with the rock band.

A message on the band’s website says, “It is with great sadness that Foo Fighters confirm the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the staggering loss of our brother Taylor Hawkins. We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned. Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together. With Love, Foo Fighters.”

As a result, Outlaw Partners, co-producer of the Peak to Sky music festival in Big Sky, has announced the cancellation of the Foo Fighters show scheduled for August 10, 2022, at the Big Sky Events Arena.

Outlaw Partners will be communicating with all ticket holders in the coming weeks for next steps.