Football: Big Horns 1-1 entering Friday’s home opener 

Lone Peak football beats Manhattan Christian, falls to Ennis

EBS STAFF

The Lone Peak High School football team began their season with a pair of away games. They’ll play for a home crowd at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8 at Lone Peak High School.

The Big Horns won their first game on Aug. 26, defeating the Eagles of Manhattan Christian High School, 42-6. Senior quarterback Juliusz Shipman led the charge with five total touchdowns: a pass to sophomore receiver Ebe Grabow, three rushing touchdowns and a fumble recovery. Senior Aidan Germain added a touchdown pass to Grabow in the blowout victory.

“Outstanding defense effort by the entire squad and great line play by both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball,” head coach Dustin Shipman wrote in an email to EBS.

It was the Eagles’ first-ever high school football game, having previously played as a co-op with Manhattan High School.

Coach Shipman added, “The first game is always an unknown, especially this year as we were playing a brand-new program and didn’t know what to expect. The boys practiced hard and were ready for a pretty solid Manhattan Christian football team.”

Lone Peak 22, Ennis 50

In the Big Horns second game on Saturday, Sept. 2, they fell to the Ennis High School Mustangs.

All Lone Peak students participated in “Lone Peak High Expedition,” a four-day camping trip during the first week of school. For football players, this preceded the Ennis game.

“Going up against a team like Ennis following the Lone Peak High Expedition week is never an easy task and this year’s game was no different,” coach Shipman wrote. “While the score indicates that we lost by 28, the game was much closer in my opinion. We made too many mistakes and those are difficult to overcome against a team like the Mustangs.”

Shipman wrote that the game film showed a solid game against a strong team.

“We know what we need to do this week in practice. We are a little banged up right now and will be without our starting QB for the next couple weeks and have a couple other starters who are questionable for the weekend. We are looking for our other guys to step up and have a strong weekend.”

Under the lights on Friday night, they’ll face another perpetual playoff contender in the Flint Creek Co-Op—Drummond and Philipsburg high schools.