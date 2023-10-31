Football: Big Horns fall to Fort Benton in first-round playoff

By Jack Reaney ASSOCIATE EDITOR

For the second consecutive season, Lone Peak High School football earned a playoff berth. Following their Oct. 20 victory over Deer Lodge, the Big Horns advanced to play the Fort Benton High School Longhorns.

On Saturday, Oct. 28, the Longhorns defeated the Big Horns, 36-33, and Lone Peak’s season came to an end.

Head coach Dustin Shipman wrapped up the season in an email to EBS. He noted that despite the loss, it’s an accomplishment to be one of the 16 teams remaining in the state for two consecutive seasons.

Shipman wrote, “40 teams representing 43 schools began the season in 8-player football and to be in the playoffs from arguably the best division in the state is an accomplishment. While we are disappointed, the boys can and should be proud of the season that they had and fighting through adversity all season long.”

The game began with an early 7-0 lead for Lone Peak. The Big Horns turned the ball over on the one-yard line at the end of the first half.

“Boys were confident going into the second half and played that way,” Shipman summarized. “Lead changed a handful of times, but in the end, we needed a stop and couldn’t get one.”

Junior Grady Towle missed the second half, and his absence hurt the Big Horn defense. Fort Benton’s strong rushing attack helped carry them to victory. Shipman said the young Longhorns team made minimal mistakes.

“On the road we really needed to put them away early and letting a good team like Fort Benton hang around, [in Fort Benton], resulted in a fight to the finish. The boys fought hard until the final horn sounded.”

Shipman highlighted performances by seniors Juliusz Shipman and David Perdue, and sophomore Ebe Grabow. He said the entire team left everything they had on the field and fought until the end.

“Our strengths were the same as we have had all year, dynamic play from the quarterback position, hard running and great catches in the passing game; defensively, Eli Gale really showed why he will have a great future for the BigHorns and the entire defensive unit played a solid game,” Shipman wrote.

He said this team will be remembered for the commitment of its seniors—some made strong contributions for all four years in high school.

“Additionally, to have the injuries we had at the beginning of the year and finish the season where we did, while disappointing, is a testament to the character of these guys and an attitude of never giving up,” Shipman wrote.

He believes the Big Horns were the better team and knows the loss will sting for some time.

“I am confident the boys will ultimately remember the high points of the season and the lessons they learned this year will stick with them forever,” Shipman concluded.