Football: Big Horns trounce Seeley-Swan; will face test in homecoming contest against Choteau 

Lone Peak High School’s second home football game began like few others.

The Seeley-Swan High School Blackhawks attempted an onside kick. The Big Horns recovered. Shortly after, senior captain quarterback Juliusz Shipman rushed for a touchdown, and caught the two-point conversion from fellow senior quarterback Aidan Germain. The Big Horns set the tone with an early 8-0 lead.

The Big Horns played on home turf as snow powdered Levinski Ridge and surrounding high hills. Fans wore jackets and hats and a cold sprinkle of rain descended on the field, where the Big Horns fought to end their three-game losing streak.

October came early for the Big Horns’ second home game. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

After a decisive road loss to Cascade High School on Sept. 15, 48-6, the Big Horns flipped the script and dominated Seeley-Swan on Friday night, winning 60-14.

“Great to get a home win. Great to get a win, right? The kids really needed it,” head coach Dustin Shipman said after Friday’s win. “We’re coming off a couple tough weeks… We had some injuries, guys were banged up—they’re back now, and just having that leadership of those guys back on the field is immeasurable.”

After missing time with an ankle injury, Juliusz Shipman made his presence known on Friday. He split time with Germain under center, and lined up in the backfield where he gained yards as a versatile back.

The Big Horns scored their second touchdown early in the second quarter, when Shipman found sophomore receiver Ebe Grabow near the right sideline. Grabow dodged Blackhawk defenders after the catch and scored.

Grabow breaks the plane for a Big Horn score. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

Late in the second quarter, Shipman connected with Grabow for another passing score. Shipman ran to the pylon for the two-point conversion. Shipman would have scored another touchdown before halftime, but a Blackhawk defender stopped him on the two-yard line with a horse-collar tackle—referees flagged the penalty, but Shipman was likely robbed of a 35-plus-yard score.

“It was fun, it was a really fun game,” Juliusz Shipman said. “I think it was a big win, because we needed the momentum after three losses in a row. “

Shipman scores the game’s opening touchdown. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

The Big Horns led 38-8 at halftime, but Shipman and Grabow weren’t the only contributors in the blowout win.

Senior Bryce Houghteling scooped up a Blackhawk fumble in the second quarter and took it to the house.

“When the quarterback fumbled it, that was the greatest feeling ever, you know? Just looking at the crowd, it’s amazing, especially when we’re up on the scoreboard, seeing everyone so happy,” Houghteling said.

On the Blackhawks’ next play from scrimmage, Grabow continued the defensive momentum with an interception leading to that second air-strike from Shipman to Grabow. The Big Horn defense was productive on Friday night, also forcing a safety.

Houghteling said it’s been a lot of hard work and a tough season, but it’s great to see the work pay off in a game like this. In the fourth quarter, he returned a kickoff for the Big Horns’ final touchdown—neither of Houghteling’s touchdowns were designed offensive plays, and his excitement showed it.

Houghteling (82) celebrates his second return. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

“It’s fun to be leading this team with a good group of guys,” he said.

On to homecoming vs. Choteau

The Big Horns enjoyed their swift defeat of the Blackhawks, but the Choteau High School Bulldogs aren’t going to roll over.

On Sept. 22, the Bulldogs trampled Cascade, 36-0. Now 4-1, they’ll visit Big Sky on Sept. 29 for Lone Peak’s homecoming football matchup.

“I really want to win, and I know everybody else wants to win,” Juliusz Shipman said. “But they’re a pretty good football team, so we’re going to have to bring this energy next week.”

If depth plays a role in next Friday’s outcome, the Big Horns built it against the Blackhawks. In the second half, younger players gained experience under the lights.

Sophomore Aeneas Espinosa and junior Tanner Sleiff both scored their first Big Horn points, adding two-point conversions in the fourth quarter.

Senior Aidan Germain (1) took snaps on Friday night. PHOTO BY JACK REANEY

“That’s always important,” coach Shipman said. “These guys work hard all year, just as hard as everyone else. When we can get that opportunity to get them in the game, that’s what we want.”

Homecoming football begins at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at the Big Horn Coliseum.