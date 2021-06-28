Former president questions Montana’s election

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 6/28/21

Former President Donald Trump held one of his first rallies since his presidency on June 26, at which he questioned the validity of Montana’s 2020 election, despite Republicans sweeping most Montana elections. “In Montana, over 6 percent of a certain county’s mail-in ballots are missing, evidence to prove that they were legitimate or not,” he said at the rally, as reported by KURL8. “They are missing all this evidence. Think of it, Montana, a lot of mail-in ballots. Where do you have the mail-in ballots, by the way?” According to KURL8, there have been no reports of missing ballots in any county.