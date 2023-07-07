Former Tips Up manager arrested for various crimes 

Sheriff’s deputies respond to misconduct by Michael Greene on back-to-back days

EBS STAFF

On July 6, Big Sky resident Michael Greene was arrested in Big Sky Town Center and charged with unlawful use of a computer, and partner or family member assault, plus multiple citations of disorderly conduct.

Greene was arrested at Tips Up, a bar in Town Center where he had just been fired from his position as Manager. He was later charged with partner or family member assault while being held at the Gallatin County Detention Center.

According to a signed affidavit released by the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office after the arrest, deputies responded to a report of disorderly conduct at 2:31 p.m. on Thursday, July 6. The reporting party stated that Greene “was at Tips Up Bar punching walls and smashing property.”

Greene confirmed to the responding Sheriff’s deputies that “he went into Tips Up to return his keys because he had recently been fired from employment there as a Manager,” the affidavit states.

While Greene was in custody, he was seen using his cell phone before shouting out the patrol vehicle window—to the reporting party, who is associated with Tips Up—that he had just deleted business information related to Tips Up and Block 3, another Town Center restaurant.

Through software available to Greene as a recent employee, he deleted the drink menu from Block 3, which would effectively prevent Block 3 from charging certain items to customers, the affidavit states.

Greene was charged with unlawful use of a computer and transported to Gallatin County Detention Center and held on no bond.

At 10:30 p.m., Greene received an additional charge of partner or family member assault for actions taken before his arrest.

On July 5, a deputy had responded to a separate report of disorderly conduct at Tips Up. Greene was heavily intoxicated, barely able to stand and in a “fluctuating emotional state,” according to a separate signed affidavit released by Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene had been “screaming, throwing things, yelling at people and knocking things over,” according to the document.

The reporting party stated the incident was preceded by a domestic altercation in Town Center earlier on July 5, in which Greene came into the victim’s place of work and “was intoxicated and aggressively confronting the victim… throwing things, not at the victim, but during the aggressive movements,” according to the document.

The victim reported that after Greene left the business, he screamed from outside that he was “going to rip her throat out.”

When deputies responded to the July 5 report of disorderly conduct, they did not have probable cause to take Greene into custody for those alleged actions.

On July 6, after being taken into custody for unlawful use of computer, Greene was then charged for those actions while already at Gallatin County Detention Center. The partner or family member assault charge was noted in the affidavit as his second offense.

Greene was also charged with theft, due to video evidence showing him stealing a bottle of liquor from Tips Up.