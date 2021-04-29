Four Corners hostage situation resolved

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – The situation in Forest Park mobile home park has been resolved.

The incident began this morning when a male subject barricaded himself in a residence with a female hostage. The female was released without incident at approximately 2:50 p.m.

The subject remained barricaded in the residence. Law enforcement continued contact with the subject throughout the day. At approximately 7:30 p.m., the subject suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was immediately treated on the scene then transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital for further treatment.

The investigation is continuing. Residents were allowed to safely return home this evening. We thank area residents for their patience throughout this long incident. We appreciate your cooperation.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office would also like to thank the following agencies and community partners for assisting on this incident: