Fourth COVID-19 death confirmed in Gallatin County

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – On Friday, Gallatin City-County Health Department announced that a Gallatin County resident who had been diagnosed with COVID-19 passed away due to underlying health conditions. COVID-19 was determined to be a contributing factor in her death. The person was a female in her 90s who died in late August. Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to significant underlying health conditions and listed COVID-19 as a significant contributing factor in her death.

As of Friday, Sept. 11, Gallatin County has ten new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 1,169. There are 45 confirmed active cases and one current hospitalization. There have been a total of 1,120 people recovered in Gallatin County. Four people have died from COVID-19 complications.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We ask that Gallatin County citizens continue taking measures and following guidelines to keep our community safe. The virus remains dangerous and is still in our community. We must stay vigilant to protect ourselves, our families, our friends, and our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

This is the fourth death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19, and will be included in tomorrow’s state update.