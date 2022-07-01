News
Fourth of July conditions update in Custer Gallatin N.F.
FROM THE U.S. FOREST SERVICE, CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST
BOZEMAN — With over 3.1 million acres to explore and hundreds of miles of trails, roads, developed campgrounds and recreation sites to choose from, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is a great place to celebrate Fourth of July, but without fireworks on National Forest System lands.
Given the recent flooding events across the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts it is essential to check local respective ranger district conditions & call ahead before you head out the door to your destination. Districts and communities are open and welcome the road to recover, but select sites damaged from flood waters exist including:
Beartooth Ranger District closures: National Forest System lands within Carbon, Sweet Grass and Stillwater County are open except for a small area closure just south of Red Lodge; National Forest System lands up the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek due to extensive damage, as well as Stillwater Road (#2400) – including Woodbine CG & Stillwater Trailhead. Office number 406-446-2103
Motorized vehicle road closures exist for: East Rosebud Road (#2177); West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin Campground (Basin is open), and West Rosebud Road (#2072) beyond West Rosebud Lake.
Yellowstone Ranger District closures: Main Mill Creek (at Passage Creek) and West Mill as well as Snowbank CG due to bridge washout and Six Mile above Gold Prize Trailhead. Office number: 406-222-1892
Gardiner Ranger District closures: Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek and Woody Creek Road, Cooke City. Office number: 406-848-7375
Additional offices include Ashland 406-784-2344; Bozeman 406-522-2520; Hebgen Lake 406-823-6961 and Sioux out of Camp Crook, SD at 605-797-4432.
- Finding Your Way Around: Consider downloading the “Visitor Map” app to discover more information about sites to explore or visit: https://go.usa.gov/xJFWx or www.fs.usda.gov/custergallatin to explore.
- No Fireworks on National Forests: Fireworks are always prohibited on national forests, regardless of weather or conditions. Violators can be subject to a $5,000 fine and/or up to six months in jail (36 CFR 261.52). Anyone who starts a wildfire can be held liable for suppression costs.
- Fire Restrictions: Although there are no current fire restrictions on the Custer Gallatin National Forest as of June 30, please check www.mtfireinfo.org to see if campfires are allowed at the specific site you are visiting. Fires are best kept small and away from flammable material including grasses or overhead branches, trees. Always ensure fire is out before you leave by dousing it with water and making sure it is cold to the touch.