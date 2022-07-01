Fourth of July conditions update in Custer Gallatin N.F.

FROM THE U.S. FOREST SERVICE, CUSTER GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST

BOZEMAN — With over 3.1 million acres to explore and hundreds of miles of trails, roads, developed campgrounds and recreation sites to choose from, the Custer Gallatin National Forest is a great place to celebrate Fourth of July, but without fireworks on National Forest System lands.

Given the recent flooding events across the Beartooth, Yellowstone and Gardiner Ranger Districts it is essential to check local respective ranger district conditions & call ahead before you head out the door to your destination. Districts and communities are open and welcome the road to recover, but select sites damaged from flood waters exist including:

Beartooth Ranger District closures: National Forest System lands within Carbon, Sweet Grass and Stillwater County are open except for a small area closure just south of Red Lodge; National Forest System lands up the Main Fork and Lake Fork of Rock Creek due to extensive damage, as well as Stillwater Road (#2400) – including Woodbine CG & Stillwater Trailhead. Office number 406-446-2103

Motorized vehicle road closures exist for: East Rosebud Road (#2177); West Fork Rock Creek beyond Basin Campground (Basin is open), and West Rosebud Road (#2072) beyond West Rosebud Lake.

Yellowstone Ranger District closures: Main Mill Creek (at Passage Creek) and West Mill as well as Snowbank CG due to bridge washout and Six Mile above Gold Prize Trailhead. Office number: 406-222-1892

Gardiner Ranger District closures: Bear Creek bridge over Darroch Creek and Woody Creek Road, Cooke City. Office number: 406-848-7375

Additional offices include Ashland 406-784-2344; Bozeman 406-522-2520; Hebgen Lake 406-823-6961 and Sioux out of Camp Crook, SD at 605-797-4432.