Fourth of July weekend: Big Sky visitor’s guide

BIG SKY — Summer feels like it is finally here and what better way to celebrate than with the season’s most quintessential holiday: July Fourth. Big Sky is brimming with events to honor America’s independence all weekend long. To save you the trouble of researching and planning an itinerary, EBS has compiled a list of activities to help you get out and celebrate.

Saturday, July 2

Start the weekend off with swinging by the Big Sky Artisan Festival inside the BASE community center and outside in Len Hill Park all day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. More than 70 local and regional artists will be showing off their work beside live music performances and food trucks.

Afternoon family fun could include heading up to Big Sky Resort for live music by The Cross Pollinators and celebratory activities including crafts and bike decorating, face painting and root beer floats beginning at 1 p.m.

Finish off the night with live music by Big Sky’s own: The Damn Duo at the Independent starting at 8 p.m. or check out Tips Up to hear some “Big Sky Metal” from Scavenger at 9 p.m.

Sunday, July 3

Nothing says ‘America’ quite like some classic slow-smoked barbecue. Spend some time looking at the Gallatin River and listening to Jim Salestrom live at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events at 5:30 p.m. The Independent is hosting a special showing of “Saving Private Ryan” at 8 p.m., a patriotic film that isn’t for the faint of heart.

If you find yourself in Bozeman on Sunday, the Ellen Theater is hosting an All-Star Jam! at 8 p.m. featuring a trio that has collectively played with The Alan Parsons Project, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jerrod Neimann.

Monday, July 4

Finally, the day we’ve been waiting for: July Fourth. Kick things off bright and early by running in the Big Sky Community Organization’s 4th of July 5K Road Race. The course leaves from the Big Sky Community Park at 9 a.m. and is followed by a free kids Fun Run around the softball field.

If running isn’t your thing, try your hand in the Firecracker Open golf tournament at the Big Sky Resort Golf Course. The tournament benefits the Folds of Honor Foundation that provides educational scholarships to the children and spouses of fallen and disabled service members. Call the golf shop at (406) 995-5780 to register.

Have your choice of live music in the evening with Kent Johnson performing at the Independent at 5 p.m. and Wyatt Hurts at the Riverhouse BBQ & Events at 5:30 p.m. A special edition of Big Sky’s free outdoor concert series, Music in the Mountains, will feature The Tiny Band in Len Hill Park. The park opens at 6 p.m. but music and festivities will continue well into the evening.

The late-night crew can finish their July Fourth celebrations with more music from Austin Gackins at Tips Up beginning at 9 p.m.