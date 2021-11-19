Free community-wide COVID-19 testing returns for winter

BIG SKY RELIEF

BIG SKY – Big Sky Relief Partners today announced the return of community-wide testing for Big Sky residents and workforce. The effort, in combination with ongoing vaccine incentives, is designed to keep the community healthy and resilient as businesses gear up for the winter season. The free, self-administered tests are available starting on Nov. 22.



Tests are available to those not currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. A limited number will be available weekly on a first come, first served basis. Tests may be picked up 24/7 from the foyer of the Big Sky Visitor Center inside the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky offices located at 88 Ousel Falls Road Unit A1.

“Winter in Big Sky has a major impact on our local economy and workforce,” said Brad Niva, CEO of the Big Sky Chamber and Visit Big Sky. “It is important for us to support this program to not only keep businesses open but also to protect the health and safety of all community members.”



Unlike last winter, tests do not need to be returned for processing to receive results. Because of this, test results will not be collected, compiled, or shared via the testing dashboard. The rapid antigen tests are self-administered and provide results within 15 minutes.

BinaxNow is a self-administered COVID-19 rapid antigen tests that provides results within 15 minutes.

All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are encouraged to test regularly, and those who receive a positive result are asked to follow local and CDC guidelines. If you are symptomatic, please contact Big Sky Medical Center or your healthcare provider.



In mid-October, the Big Sky Resort Area District committed resort tax funds to continue COVID-19 relief efforts: $150,000 for testing and $250,000 supporting Big Sky Medical Center in mitigating the impacts of COVID-19. “Last winter, testing in Big Sky provided our community with a layer of safety,” said District Executive Director Daniel Bierschwale. “In addition to continuing testing this year, we now have broad access to vaccinations. We encourage participation in the vaccine incentive program brought to you by Big Sky Relief Partners.



“Amidst a national shortage of tests, supplies securing these tests would not have been possible without our partners at Lone Mountain Land Company who helped facilitate the acquisition of community tests.”



Visit BigSkyRelief.org for more details on the testing program.