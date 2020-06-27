Free COVID-19 testing for all individuals in Big Sky

EBS STAFF

BIG SKY – Free COVID-19 testing will be available on July 1 at the Big Sky Medical Center for all individuals, including those not experiencing symptoms.

The free testing opportunity is presented by a partnership between the Big Sky Resort Area District, Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center, Gallatin City-County Health Department and Madison County Health Department.

Asymptomatic individuals should report to BHBSMC between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., where they will be directed to the ambulance bay for nasal swabbing after completing the necessary paperwork.

Individuals experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms should report to the Viral Triage Clinic at the medical center or contact their primary care provider.