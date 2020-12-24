Culture
Free NPS entry dates for 2021
Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 12/24/20
There are over 400 different sites managed by the National Park Service, scattered across 36 different states. Most charge an entry fee, including our neighboring lands, Yellowstone National Park and Grand Teton National Park. Each year, however, the NPS establishes a series of dates on which the entry fees are waived. Here are the dates for 2021 so you can start planning your next adventure:
- Jan. 18: Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.
- April 17: First day of National Park Week
- Aug. 4: One-year anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Aug. 25: National Park Service’s 105th Birthday
- Sept. 25: National Public Lands Day
- Nov. 11: Veterans Day
