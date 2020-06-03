Friday Afternoon Club presents Dammit Lauren and The Well

OUTLAW PARTNERS

This week, Friday Afternoon Club brings you Dammit Lauren and The Well. You know them. You love them. They’re Big Sky’s very own, and they’re here to kick off the weekend in style.

For those that don’t, some words:

Dammit Lauren and The Well is an alt/psych rock band based in Big Sky, Montana. Formed in fall 2017, all four members of the group have played Big Sky’s various stages both individually and with other ensembles over many years before collaborating on this current project.

The bandmates come from different musical backgrounds, combining their assorted influences to form a distinct rock sound often consisting of slow grooves that build into rocking crescendos. While they allow space for instrumental themes and improvisation, the group’s heart and power undoubtedly come from the voice of the band’s frontwoman, Lauren Jackson.

Growing up in Illinois, Jackson began her singing career in the church choir. Her musical interests grew to include singer-songwriter and country genres that formed her combination of pipes and attitude that Montana’s entertainment publication, Lively Times, describes as, “sultry,” “compelling” and “street-wise.” Also the band’s primary lyricist, the Lively Times lauded her lyrical content and storytelling ability throughout the periodical’s January 2020 review of the group’s debut album “Warning Signs.”

The album contains ten original compositions, penned by Jackson and guitarist Brian Stumpf, with two tracks coming from electric mandolinist Ben Macht. Wherever the song may originate, the group proudly shares all songwriting credits collectively and employs a group approach to all songs that come through their sound studio. Rounding out the quartet is Casey Folley on drums, who submits a driving rock sound that one might expect from a Seattle area native.

“Warning Signs” was first released in March of 2019 and is now available on all streaming and purchasing platforms. The band has several performances scheduled for summer 2020. Stay up to date with their travel schedule at www.dammitlauren.com and on their various social media outlets.

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 29, on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Outlaw Partners, Arts Council of Big Sky, Blue Buddha Sushi Lounge and Creek To Peak, and will be performed inside of Blue Buddha!