Friday Afternoon Club presents Sweet Sage

OUTLAW PARTNERS

This week, Friday Afternoon Club brings you Sweet Sage, a Bozeman-based Americana-Folk band sure to get you feeling real good heading into the weekend – even if you’re still feeling a bit sluggish coming out of the Memorial Day holiday.

For those that haven’t caught their sound yet, here’s a little on the artists:

Sweet Sage is a budding Americana-Folk band founded by singer-songwriter Amanda Stewart back in 2018 along with multi-instrumentalist, Garrett Kuntz. The two performed as a duo for quite some time, until they met Taylor Burlage at a local fundraiser, and, voila, the duo became a trio. From there, the band continued to grow, and today Sweet Sage consists of anywhere from two-to-seven musicians, depending on the day. As such, their sound is always unique and flexible.

Playing a style of music heavily influenced by the stunning landscapes of southwest Montana, their sound is rustic, yet clear, and is communicated through soulful vocals, playful grassy string melodies and foot-stomping rhythms.

Whether they are performing as a duo, or a seven-piece band, Sweet Sage always exudes a natural energy that pulls crowds in. Grab a beer, a cocktail and some friends (or all three) and don’t miss out!

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 29, on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Outlaw Partners, Arts Council of Big Sky and Creek To Peak.