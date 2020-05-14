Friday Afternoon Club presents Jim and James Salestrom

OUTLAW PARTNERS

This week, Friday Afternoon Club brings you a father-son duo sure to get you groovin’.

That’s right, we’re talking about Big Sky community members Jim and James Salestrom.

Jim Salestrom is an Emmy Award Winning singer and songwriter, who the lead singer in CBS Epic Records band Timberline and joined Dolly Parton’s band in 1979. Jim sang with the country star on her Better Day World Tour in 2012, and continues to perform all over the country.

Jim lives in Big Sky part time, and does many solo performances singing original songs and in tributes to his late friend John Denver.

Naturally, James Salestrom has been performing with his Dad since a young age.

Originally from Colorado, James lived in Big Sky after college and has performed all over Montana in several different music groups. He recently moved to Nashville to pursue his songwriting and still resides there today.

Jim and James have performed together singing the national anthem at Coors Field, as well as at both the White House and the Supreme Court. They love to get to play shows and spread their music and message of positivity.

This free to watch event will be streamed live, Friday May 8, at 5 p.m. on the Explore Big Sky Facebook page, and is made possible thanks to sponsorship by Explore Big Sky, Outlaw Partners, Arts Council of Big Sky and Antlers Clothing Co.