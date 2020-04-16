Friday Afternoon Club – Zander Chovanes & Ben Macht LIVE

Hey music fans….chomping at the bit for some more party times with the “Friday Afternoon Club” while you wait for this storm to pass? Well, we’ve got the answer. This Friday, April 17 at 5 p.m., Big Sky locals Zander Chovanes and Ben Macht are playing a live set for the people of Big Sky via the Explore Big Sky Facebook page! So get some beers and food delivered to your house and let’s rock.

The duo’s performance is the third in a series brought to you by The Arts Council of Big Sky, Visit Big Sky, Hammond Property Management, Roxy’s Market and Outlaw Partners: “Friday Afternoon Club”

This show is free to watch! Tune in Friday at 5 via the Explore Big Sky Facebook page.

Check out Macht (far right) jam with Big Sky locals and favorite Dammit Lauren and the Well at last year’s Peak to Sky Festival.