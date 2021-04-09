Frontier Days to move forward this summer

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 4/9/21

Each July, Cheyenne, Wyoming, is host to the country’s largest outdoor rodeo, drawing nearly 200,000 people each summer. After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, Cheyenne Frontier Days, a Western festival and rodeo will take place this July, announced Frontier Days’ CEO on April 7. The event will be held at maximum capacity with no mask requirement but will encourage increased sanitation, cashless payment and digital ticketing. Guests will be encouraged to cover their mouths and noses when they sneeze and will be asked to stay home if they show signs of illness.