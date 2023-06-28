Furgeson arrested for Town Center stabbing 

EBS STAFF

Samantha Furgeson, who was wanted for questioning in last week’s Town Center stabbing, was arrested Tuesday on assault with weapon charges.

On June 22, Sheriff’s deputies responded to a non-life-threatening stabbing in Big Sky Town Center shortly before 9 p.m., according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office.

A 33-year-old woman suffered knife wound to her abdomen and received medical care, the release stated. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office requested public assistance in locating 26-year-old Samantha Furgeson and 52-year-old Justin Ruff for questioning.

PROVIDED BY GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IN PREVIOUS PRESS RELEASE

On June 27, Furgeson was arrested in the parking lot of the Big Sky Medical Center. She appeared in front of a Gallatin County Justice Court judge on June 28, and her bail was set at $75,000.

According to a signed affidavit released by the Sheriff’s Office after the arrest, the stabbing resulted from a dispute over a dog. Furgeson “had watched the dog for approximately four weeks and was upset that the [stabbing] victim returned the dog to its owner in Idaho June 21, 2023,” records state.

After a brief argument at the victim’s van—in which she lives, parked in Town Center—Furgeson left. Ten minutes later, Furgeson returned and punctured the van’s tire. When the victim emerged from the van, a violent altercation resulted in Furgeson stabbing the victim in her right abdomen with a pocketknife.

Furgeson fled the scene in a Hyundai Sante Fe. Law enforcement officials located the vehicle and discovered bloody paper towels on the driver seat, but Furgeson was not present.

Furgeson’s address is listed as “transient” between Big Sky and Bozeman, but she’s listed among the 2015 graduates of Lone Peak High School by Friends of Big Sky Education.

After arrest, she was transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center and held on no bond.