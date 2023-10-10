Connect with us

Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition shares progress on crisis services

ADOBE STOCK PHOTO

EBS STAFF

Today, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and Gallatin Behavioral Health Coalition shared its progress on providing the county with mental health resources. 

GBHC is a group  “committed to enhancing the behavioral health system of care in the region to be complete and responsive across the continuum, including health promotion, prevention, intervention, and recovery,” the release stated. 

GBHC has been working on a Crisis Now care model which includes someone to call, someone to respond, and somewhere to go. 

For someone to call, GBHC cites their Help Center which answers to the 988 crisis line provider. People can be reached at “every moment of every day for anyone who is in crisis, having suicidal thoughts, in emotional distress, or concerned about someone,” the release stated. 

The Gallatin Mobile Crisis group fulfills the “someone to respond” piece of the care model. Then, Bozeman Health provides Psychiatric Emergency Services for the “somewhere to go” portion. 

