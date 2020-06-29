Gallatin County adds 12 new COVID-19 cases

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – Gallatin County has 12 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, June 29. Between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning, there were 18 new cases, for a cumulative total of 43 active cases. One patient is currently hospitalized.

The new cases are located across Gallatin County and are a mix of contacts to known cases, community spread. Some are travel related.

It is important to note that the county’s case numbers include tourists and out-of-state residents who are staying here and being monitored by the Health Department. The state is not counting those as Gallatin County cases in their data.

There are currently 222 recovered cases in the county. The Gallatin City-County Health Department calculates the ​recovered case number​ as the number of total cases minus any active cases, current hospitalizations and deaths.

The GCCHD would like to remind everyone that although social distancing is not easy, especially this time of year as we are all eager to get outside and reconnect with the community, your efforts to do the right thing do not go unnoticed. Individual choices, although they’re not often the easy ones, make a big impact on community wellbeing.

Wearing face coverings, keeping your distance and washing your hands are all small steps that we can take on our own to make a big collective impact.

The health department call center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​ to answer any questions about COVID-19.