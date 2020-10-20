Gallatin County announces sixth COVID-19 death

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that a Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The person was a woman in her 90s who passed away on Oct. 16 at her residence in a long-term care facility following a hospitalization.

This is the sixth death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 241 total statewide deaths ​reported​ yesterday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of this Gallatin County resident,” said Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer, Matt Kelley. “We continue working to prevent additional illness and deaths in Gallatin County, but we can’t do it alone. We need everyone to take simple measures to help us slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. This is a team effort.”

As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, Gallatin County has 61 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 2,420. There are 295 confirmed active cases and 15 current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 2,119 people recovered in Gallatin County.