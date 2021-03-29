Gallatin County announces updated COVID-19 vaccine signup process

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – Starting April 1, 2021, Gallatin County will be following the state’s guidelines on expanding COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to anyone 16 years or older. However, we will continue to provide dedicated access to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B+.

On March 31, 2021, thanks to the most recent upgrade in PrepMod, Gallatin City-County Health Department can now allow residents to sign up for a spot on a COVID-19 vaccine waiting list. When vaccine appointments are available, we will send an email to as many people as we have doses, based on their priority on the list. This email will have a unique link to make an appointment. Individuals will have approximately 48 hours to use this unique link after it is sent to secure an appointment in an upcoming clinic.

GCCHD will no longer be providing online open sign-ups. This new process will be used to fill all GCCHD COVID-19 vaccine appointments starting on April 1. This process will also help us prioritize clinics for Phase 1A and 1B+.

“We understand there are a number of people eligible in Phase 1A and Phase 1B+ who are still waiting to get a vaccine,” said Matt Kelley, health officer in Gallatin County. “This new process will allow us to prioritize clinics for those at higher risk while also expanding eligibility to younger populations.”

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.