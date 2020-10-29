Gallatin County Commission purchases the Zero-in Indoor Shooting Center

GALLATIN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

GALLATIN COUNTY – On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Gallatin County Commission signed closing paperwork to purchase the former Zero-In Indoor Shooting Center, located north of Four Corners at the intersection of Jackrabbit and Baxter lanes.

The county paid $5.4 million for the 25,000-sq-ft building and 6.48 acres of land.

Four of the Gallatin County Sheriff Office’s seven divisions will relocate to this building.

County officials believe this is a sound investment for the future of the county that will reduce the cost of a future court building by approximately $10 million.

It is a beneficial, strategic location for GCSO as it provides easier access to a greater portion of the county for responding to calls – 60 % of all calls for service occur within a 9-mile radius of Four Corners. And with the growth in Gallatin County moving west, we anticipate that percentage to increase.

The property is next to county land occupied by the Gallatin County Road and Bridge Department, creating a campus for county services and future growth.

Gallatin County has been and will be reimbursed for law enforcement and detention costs through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act this year. The money is specifically designated for critical law enforcement and detention services and is separate from other PPE and health. These funds freed up Gallatin County tax dollars.

“This is an operational benefit for the residents of the county and the Sheriff’s Office,” said Gallatin County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane. “It makes us safer and more efficient – a true win-win.”