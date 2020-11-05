Gallatin County confirms 10th COVID-19 death

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that another Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The person was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who died last week at a hospital. Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions.

This is the 10th death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 404 total statewide deaths ​reported​ yesterday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

“The staff of the Health Department sends our sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “Our actions impact not only our loved ones, but our entire community and especially our most vulnerable neighbors. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – we need everyone’s help in slowing down transmission of this virus in Gallatin County. It’s vitally important to avoid crowds and keep your social distance whenever possible.”