Gallatin County confirms 25th COVID-19 death

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The person was a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 13. The Gallatin City-County Health Department this week received the official death certificate that attributed his death to COVID-19 and other contributing factors. This latest death makes for a total of 25 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “This holiday season, find new and imaginative ways to stay connected with your loved ones and still do everything you can do to limit the spread of COVID-19. Continue avoiding crowded settings, wearing face coverings, staying home when you’re sick, and washing your hands often. Montanans can do this, we just have to take care of one another.”

Out of respect for the man’s family, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.