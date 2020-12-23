Gallatin County confirms another death related to COVID-19

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that one more Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The person was a man in his 70s who died in a hospital the week of Dec. 13. The Gallatin City-County Health Department today received the official death certificate that attributed his death to COVID-19.

Out of respect for the man’s family, no further details will be released. This latest death makes for a total of 37 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“The Health Department sends our condolences to this man’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “Montanans can do what needs to be done to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. We can avoid crowds, wear face coverings, wash our hands, and stay home when we’re sick. Montanans can do this, together.”

The Gallatin City-County Health Department COVID Call Center will be closed Dec. 25-27 and Jan. 1-2 for the holidays.