Gallatin County confirms fifth COVID-19-related death

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that a Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The woman was in her 90s who passed away at her residence in a long-term care facility earlier this month.

Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to COVID-19. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

This is the fifth death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 225 total statewide deaths ​reported​ yesterday by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

“It’s so very sad to lose anyone to this disease and we send our condolences to family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “We will continue to work to prevent additional illness and deaths and we ask that all Gallatin County citizens continue to take this seriously and take steps to keep our community safe. We need everyone to take measures to help us slow transmission.”

As of Thursday, Oct. 15, Gallatin County has 70 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, for a cumulative total of 2,158. There are 283 confirmed active cases and eight current hospitalizations. There have been a total of 1,870 people recovered in Gallatin County.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.