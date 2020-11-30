Gallatin County confirms three COVID-19 deaths

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19:

a man in his 70s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 8

a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 15

a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 15

The Gallatin City-County Health Department this week received official death certificates that attributed the cause of death as COVID-19. These latest deaths make for a total of 22 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services​.

“The Health Department staff sends our condolences to the family and friends of these neighbors of ours who were lost,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We continue to ask the community for help in curbing this virus. We all know what we need to do – avoid gatherings, stay home as much as possible, social distance, wear a face covering in public, wash our hands, and stay home if we’re sick. We know that this time of year that can be difficult. But those small actions will make a big difference.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.