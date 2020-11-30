COVID-19 News
Gallatin County confirms three COVID-19 deaths
GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT
BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that three more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19:
- a man in his 70s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 8
- a woman in her 80s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 15
- a man in his 80s who died in a long-term care facility the week of Nov. 15
The Gallatin City-County Health Department this week received official death certificates that attributed the cause of death as COVID-19. These latest deaths make for a total of 22 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
“The Health Department staff sends our condolences to the family and friends of these neighbors of ours who were lost,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “We continue to ask the community for help in curbing this virus. We all know what we need to do – avoid gatherings, stay home as much as possible, social distance, wear a face covering in public, wash our hands, and stay home if we’re sick. We know that this time of year that can be difficult. But those small actions will make a big difference.”
Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.