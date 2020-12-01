Gallatin County confirms two more COVID-19 deaths

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN ­– The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19: a woman in her 70s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 15 and a man in his 80s who died in a hospital the week of Nov. 22.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department this week received official death certificates that attributed their causes of death as respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. These latest deaths make for a total of 24 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of these folks,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “With two more neighbors lost to COVID-19, we once again ask for the public’s help. We will get through this pandemic, but only with the assistance of everyone in our community. This holiday season, make sure to follow public health guidelines, and extend kindness and compassion to others.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com​.