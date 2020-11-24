Gallatin County confirms two more COVID-19 related deaths

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that two more Gallatin County residents have passed away from complications due to COVID-19.

The two people were a man in his 70s who died in a hospital and a woman in her 90s who died at her residence. Both died last week. The Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificates yesterday that attributed their deaths to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions.

These latest deaths make for a total of 18 COVID-related deaths in Gallatin County. Data on statewide deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services can be found ​here​.

“Sincere condolences to the family and friends of these people,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department Health Officer. “During this holiday season, it is especially important to continue following the well-established public health guidelines to keep your families and friends safe. We will get through this pandemic, and we will do it by sticking together and taking care of one another.”

Out of respect for the families, no further details will be released.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department will be ​closed on Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving Day) and Nov. 27 in order to give our staff some much needed and deserved time off. This closure will include the COVID-19 Call Center.

If you have COVID-19 related questions during that time, please visit our ​website​ for more information.