Gallatin County expands vaccine eligibility, emphasizes at-risk groups

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – On Tuesday, Mar. 23, after meeting with community stakeholders and healthcare professionals, Gallatin City-County Health Department confirmed that it would follow the state’s expanded eligibility criteria starting on April 1. That means people age 16 and older will be eligible to receive vaccines. The Health Department emphasized, however, that it will continue to provide expanded access to people in higher-risk groups, including those 60 and older, people with certain underlying health conditions, and people of color and American Indians.

In order to provide access to people in those higher-risk groups, the Health Department will likely hold some clinics that are open only to people over 60 years old and those in higher-risk populations. Demand for the vaccine from those groups continues to outpace supplies of vaccine available in Gallatin County.

“We’re determined to make vaccines available to those who have been eligible for some time and waiting,” said Matt Kelley, health officer in Gallatin County. “At the same time, we also will be working to expand access to younger people as outlined in the state’s expanded eligibility criteria.”

The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open six days a week, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.