Gallatin County Fair kicks into high gear

Town Crier “Briefs from the Region” (1) – 5/7/21

The Gallatin County Fair is accepting entries for this year’s competitive events that will take place from July 21-25. Events range from the Barnyard Brawl to Mutton Bustin’, as well as competitions in horticulture, fine arts, quilting and more. “The Big Sky Country State Fair is excited to see these skills passed down through the generations and is proud to be able to provide a platform where they can be showcased to the public and next generations,” fair representatives said in a press release. Visit 406StateFair.com for entry information.