Gallatin County Health Department confirms ninth COVID-19 related death

GALLATIN CITY-COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT

BOZEMAN – The Gallatin City-County Health Department is saddened to announce that another Gallatin County resident has passed away from complications due to COVID-19. The person was a woman in her 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility who died last week at her residence. Gallatin City-County Health Department received the official death certificate this week that attributed the death to COVID-19 and other significant health conditions.

This is the ninth death in Gallatin County related to COVID-19. This death is in addition to the 375 total statewide deaths ​reported​ today by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. It is the third consecutive confirmed death from COVID-19 in the last three days. Out of respect for the family, no further details will be released.

“We send our sincere condolences to this woman’s family and friends,” said Matt Kelley, Gallatin City-County Health Department health officer. “Our actions impact not only our loved ones, but our entire community. It will take a team effort to curb this virus. Every COVID-19 related death is a tragic reminder of the importance of remaining diligent in avoiding crowds, social distancing, wearing face coverings in public, washing our hands and staying home when sick.”