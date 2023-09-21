Gallatin County officials urge randomly selected residents to complete registration for jury duty 

EBS STAFF

Nearly one-third of jury duty notices sent by Gallatin County in early May have not been returned. Of 9,600 postcards mailed, roughly 3,600 are incomplete, according to a Sept. 21 press release from Gallatin County.

The release urges those randomly selected residents to complete their required questionnaires. The notices are not a summons for any specific trial, but a notice that the individual may be called any time between now and June 30, 2024. The current service term began on July 1.

Residents who fail to follow steps listed on the postcard will place unnecessary stress on the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, requiring valuable time and effort from deputies.

“We need your help in performing your civic duty by filling out your questionnaire so we don’t have to use those resources to physically serve these on you,” Sheriff Dan Springer stated in the release.

By following the steps listed on the postcards sent in May, residents can opt to fill out a paper form or online questionnaire.

Gallatin County Attorney Audrey Cromwell stated in the release that trial by jury is a fundamental constitutional right.

“Your participation as a juror ensures your neighbor’s right to a jury trial is protected,” Cromwell stated. “I cannot overstate how important it is to return your jury questionnaire so that our judges can hold trials and we can continue to keep our community as safe as possible.”

The release encouraged residents to email gallatindcjury@mt.gov or call 406-582-3670 if they are unsure of whether they received a postcard or need their juror number.