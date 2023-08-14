Gallatin County rescue teams respond to two climbing groups on Granite Peak

EBS STAFF

Montana’s highest peak saw a lot of action this past weekend; according to a Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office news release, two climbing groups were in need of rescue from Granite Peak on Sunday, Aug.13.

The first call came in at 10:44 a.m. as an agency assist request from the Park County Sheriff’s Office. “Park County had received a call from the International Emergency Response Coordination Center after an emergency beacon activation reporting a climber had fallen and was injured about 200 feet from the summit of Granite Peak near Cooke City,” the release stated.

According to the release, the climber was a guide for a group of four and “due to the injuries, location, and experience of the other climbers, they were requesting help to extract the group from the mountain.”

Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team and volunteers from the Heli and Comms team responded, inserting a GCSSAR paramedic near the climber. The patient was able to be flown to a Guardian Flight medical helicopter.

The remaining members of the group were flown back to the trailhead. Shortly after the initial rescue, a second call for help was received from a second group of climbers.

The second group also had a member of their group fall and sustain injuries. The injured climber was short hauled off Granite Peak and transported by a private party to medical care.

In the release, Gallatin County Sheriff Springer reminded recreationalists that accidents can happen to anyone and to be prepared with a GPS communication device. “The backcountry is vast and rescues can take hours, so being prepared with proper equipment, extra clothing, food, and water, is essential in emergency situations,” he said.