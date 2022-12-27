Gallatin County SAR rescues injured snowmobiler on Buck Ridge

EBS STAFF

A snowmobiler with a leg injury was rescued from Buck Ridge Trail south of Big Sky on the afternoon of Dec. 26, according to a release from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue team.

The Big Sky Section of the county SAR team, along with Big Sky Fire, responded to the call. The crew snowmobiled an ambulance sled to the injured person, who was then assessed and brought to a Big Sky Fire Ambulance at the trailhead, the release states.

Sheriff Dan Springer stated in the release that even a simple trail ride can result in a medical emergency, and reminded winter recreationalists to ride within their capabilities.

Buck Ridge is a popular snowmobile destination near Big Sky, with 16 miles of marked and maintained trails and views from atop the ridge of Lone and Sphinx mountains. Its trailhead is near the Corral Bar and Grill.