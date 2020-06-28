Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue 2019 report

Search and Rescue responded to 108 calls in 2019 all over Gallatin County

(Gallatin County, Mont) Last year, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue went on 108 calls, of which 42 were searches and 62 were rescues. It included 16 mutual-aid calls. One hundred and fifty-two volunteers dropped what they were doing to go help someone 1367 times and spent over 10,000 hours on calls and training. For more information on what happened in 2019, see our 2019 Annual Report.